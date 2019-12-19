Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Dec. 21.
Fairs & sales
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor farmers’ market of vendors, café and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Brattleboro-West Arts Fine Art & Craft December Sale, pottery, jewelry, woodenware and home accessories, paintings, encaustics and photographs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., River Gallery School’s Gallery 34, 34-36 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-258-8054, brattleboro-west-arts.com.
Pop Up Crafts at Depot Square, three featured artisans offering high-quality craft for holiday gifting or collecting, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 20 Depot Square, Peterborough.
Children
Saturday Morning Storytime, stories, songs, crafts for preschool aged children, siblings and grandparents welcome, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479, kreadel@frostfree.org.
Snowman Fun, kids of all ages can make snowman craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Information: 899-3303.
Miscellaneous
Parsonage Holiday Open House, 1-5 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Book Launch Event: “Iron Roads of the Monadnock Region,” railroad historians Bradford G. Blodget and Richard R. Richards, Jr. will be on hand for questions and autographs, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene.
Holiday Craft Make & Take, wool garland or angel decorations, 1-3 p.m., Harrisville Designs, 41 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other hand-crafters welcome, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, 10 a.m.-noon, open to all crafts and abilities, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Monadnock Writers’ Group, members will read excerpts of work, free and open to public, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Information: 924-9953.
Bestselling Author Jon Land, co-author of long-running “Murder She Wrote” series, 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop, Peterborough. Information: 924-3543, books@ptoad.com.
Nelson Solstice Party, Monadnock Folklore Society brings community event, admission $5, treats appreciated for dessert potluck, holiday concert featuring selection of traditional and original seasonal music performed by The Solstice Sisters and friends and Johnny Trombly Scholarship recipients, 7-10:30 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Saturday Words Workshop, offered by The Brattleboro Words Project, ask questions, get feedback on scripts, rough cuts, approach and learn how to turn stories into audio segments, 1-4 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Winter Solstice Poetry Reading, with Tim Mayo, Verandah Porche, GennaRose Nethercott and Chard deNiord, 7-8 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Food
Fondue Tasting at the Cheese Counter, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brattleboro Food Co-op, Brattleboro.
Hearth Cooking Saturday: Christmas Fare, Christmas fare cooked over open fire in Phoenix Mill House, root vegetable and ham soup, Christmas cookies, English gingerbread, lemon minced pie, carrot pie and plum pudding, free admission, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.