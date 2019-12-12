Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Dec. 14.
Fairs and sales
39th Annual Holiday Craft Fair, Jaffrey Parks & Recreation’s 39th annual holiday craft fair, free admission, visits with Santa, vendors, concession stand, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Conant High School, 3 Conant Way, Jaffrey.
Book Sale, annual Friends of Brooks Memorial Library event, donated like new books, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St, Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-5290, exterior 1206.
Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market, indoor farmers’ market of vendors, cafe and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org.
Charlestown Christmas Craft Fair, more than 40 vendors, 50/50 drawing and raffles, proceeds support youth sports programs and facilities in town, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charlestown Primary School, East Street Ext., Charlestown. Information: 680-0312, nancyms@live.com.
Holiday Open House at Midtown Mall, local artists and creatives showing work, live performances by Vermont Jazz Center, 4-8 p.m., 22 High St., Brattleboro.
Holiday Pop-Up Gift Shop, support local artists and artisans, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-490-6366, anne@strollingoftheheifers.com.
Children
Saturday Morning Storytime, with Kristin and Nickie, stories, songs, crafts, geared toward preschool-aged children, siblings and grandparents welcome, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Information: 876-4479, kreadel@frostfree.org.
Saturday Stories, make holiday cards for friends and family, crafts, snacks and stories, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Young Birders Club: Christmas Bird Count, Harris Center’s youth birding team’s annual Peterborough-Hancock Christmas Bird Count, led by Harris Center volunteers and staff, RSVP to Phil Brown at 525-3499, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock.
Miscellaneous
46th Annual Christmas Bird Count, for Hancock, Peterborough, and surrounding towns, for more information and to sign up, contact John Ranta by email to john.f.ranta@gmail.com, co-sponsored by Harris Center for Conservation Education and N.H. Audubon, Hancock.
Beeswax Wrap Workshop, make two beeswax wraps (customizable size and shape) from printed cotton and locally sourced beeswax, registration required to retreatfarm.org/events-workshops/beeswax-wraps-workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro.
Festival Gala & Meet-the-Artist Night, holiday party celebrating artists and exhibit creators of Antrim’s Festival of Trees 10th Anniversary season, holiday lighting only to showcase sparkle of displays, entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, favorite winners announced, 7-9 p.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Information: 831-1802, antrimfot@gmail.com.
Free Book Arts Workshop, taught by Lynn Zimmerman and Jess Weitz of River Gallery School, for older children and adults, all art materials provided free, 1 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-257-1577, office@rivergalleryschool.org
Groundbreaking Event, hot drinks and housemade cookies to celebrate co-op expansion milestone, hard hats and shovels and group photo, dress for outdoor weather, 2-3 p.m., Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene. Information: outreach@monadnockfood.coop.
Holiday Drag Show, with The Ladies of the Rainbow, benefits AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, doors open at 7 p.m., $20 or table of 8 for $150, tickets at DragShow.eventbee.com, 50/50 raffle and cash bar, not suitable for children, 8-11 p.m., VFW, 40 Black Mountain Road, Brattleboro. Information: 802-254-4444, apsv@sover.net.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other handcrafters welcome, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, 10 a.m.-noon, open to all crafts and abilities, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Poetry Open Mic, hosted by Village Square Booksellers and poet Jim Fowler of the River Voices Writing Group, poets read from works or favorite books in circle, call 802-463-9404 for event reservations, 1 p.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls.
Repair Cafe, if you have something busted, don’t toss it, bring it here, no need to pre-register, free but donations encouraged, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., MAxT Makerspace, 49 Vose Farm Road, Suite 110, Peterborough. Information: 554-2459, monadnockmakers@gmail.com.
Yoga Locally, 10-11:30 a.m., Vinyasa yoga by $5-$15 donation to local charities, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Information: yogalocally@gmail.com, 802-579-6613.