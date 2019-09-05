Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Sept. 7.
Etc.
Abenaki Traditional Understanding of the Environment, a hike at the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve with Rich Holschuch, member of the Elnu Tribe and member of the Vermont Commission on Indian Affairs, registrations required, 352-0460 or email horatio.colony@gmail.com, 10 a.m., 35 Daniels Hill Road, Keene.
Dark Pond Hike, join Tom Warren for a moderately strenuous, 3-mile round-trip hike around Dark Pond in Dublin, bring water and a snack, and meet at 1 p.m. at the Dublin Lake Golf Club parking lot on Old Marlborough Road in Dublin, back by 3:30 p.m., RSVP to Tom Warren at 563-7190.
Author Talk and Book Signing, Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown discuss their book “We Are Everywhere: Protest, Power, and Pride in the History of Queer Liberation,” 5 p.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124, info@brattleboromuseum.org.