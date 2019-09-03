Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Sept. 5.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Intro to Cat Body Language and Behavior, with Jessalyn, feline specialist from Windham County Humane Society, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
The Growing Business of Cannabis, a panel discussion on the ins and outs of the cannabis industry, 7:30 a.m., American Legion, 32 Linden St., Brattleboro. 802-254-4565, info@BrattleboroChamber.org.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
The Great Books Group, discussing stories and essays from two anthologies, new participants are welcome, 6:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Time, music and stories, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.