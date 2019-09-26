Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Sept. 28.
Children
Children’s Story Time, stories, a craft and a snack for all ages, 10 a.m., Stratton Free Library, 9 Main St., Swanzey.
Fairy House Festival, guests of all ages walk the forested fairy house trail, make their own fairy houses, enjoy face painting, music, bubbles, crafts, and more, 10 a.m., The Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road, Grafton, Vt. Vanessa Stern, 802-843-2111, info@nature-museum.org.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Talks and classes
Seed Saving Workshop, with Anna Turkle and Kelsey Bearden, learn seed saving basics, try your hand at wet and dry seed processing techniques, 2 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene.