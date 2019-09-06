Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Sept. 8.
Talks and classes
Monadnock Drum Caravan Classes, Abou and Joanne teach adults how to make music on African djembes and dunduns, 6 p.m., Peterborough Recreation Department, 64 Union St., Peterborough.
Health
Yoga Nidra, a guided conscious relaxation meditation practiced lying down in Savasana or corpse pose, all levels are welcome, no yoga or meditation experience required, 5 p.m., Healing Yoga NH, 20 Grove St., Suite 250, Peterborough. Cassandra Sullivan, 548-7063, cassandra@healingyoganh.com.
Etc.
Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire Walking Tour, explore the forgotten stories of this village and learn about the anti-slavery riot that occurred in Hancock, 10 a.m., Town office building, 50 Main St., Hancock.
Medicinal Plant Walk and Tincture Making, with Brenna Morris of Luna’s Herbal, $30 per person, 2 p.m., Distant Hill Gardens and Nature Trail, 507 March Hill Road, Walpole,