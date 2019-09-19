Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Sept. 21.
Talks and classes
“Septic Smart” Workshop, learn how septic systems work and what to know before installing or replacing one, 9:30 a.m., Old Town Hall, 29 Summer St., Charlestown. Olivia Uyizeye, 448-1680, extension 205.
Beekeeping with Dan and Jodi Turner, learn the basics, child-friendly portion begins at 11 a.m., 10 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Workshop: Dream Journals, led by Angus McCullough, 2 p.m., Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124, info@brattleboromuseum.org.
Dublin Town Government Community Forum, no refreshments will be served, 3 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Volkert Volkersz, 563-8080, info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
Chernobyl! An Evening with Author Adam Higginbotham, an evening of delicious food, cocktails and captivating conversation, 5 p.m., Lakefalls Lodge, 750 Aten Road, Stoddard. Tina Thaing, 924-4555, tina@mariposamuseum.org.
Meetings, clubs
Monadnock Writers’ Group, free and open to the public, 9:30 a.m., The MacDowell Colony, 100 High St., Peterborough. Tori Haring-Smith, 924-9953, tharingsmith@gmail.com.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Etc.
Chesterfield Old Home Day, parade, craft vendors, art exhibit, pie eating contest, old fashioned games, pony rides, antique cars, bouncy house, live music and more, 10 a.m., Town Center, Route 63, Chesterfield. Barbara Girs, 762-6097, bgirs@yahoo.com.
Keene International Festival 2019, music, dance, crafts, demonstrations, exhibits, food, 11 a.m., Keene Recreation Center, Washington Street.
New Hampshire Cemetery Tour, unique cemetery ramble includes visits to the graves of acclaimed war heroes and humble servants, 1 p.m., Parking Lot, 80 Peterborough St., Jaffrey.
Author Margaret Hurley, signs “The Dog Who Ate the Vegetable Garden & Helped Save the Planet,” 4 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815, books@ktoad.com.