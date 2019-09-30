Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Sept. 30.
Exercise
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers to class with you, $10 per class, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. fredebg@myfairpoint.net.
Children
Moms & More, this group is designed for parents-to-be in their 3rd trimester, to parents and caregivers with children up to 24 months of age, meetings will take place in a space where parents can participate in a discussion with other parents and babies/toddlers can play, 9:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Exercise
Zumba Classes, aerobic dance program designed for older adults and beginners, 10:30 a.m., Keene Recreation Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Keene.
Brown Bag Series: Inroads Exercise, Michael Davis will discuss the principles of exercise philosophy, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, clubs
Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee, help organize the MLK Day commemoration, student contests, National Day of Service and other activities, 5 p.m., Ingalls Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Peggy Ueda, 562-8464, Jaffrey-RindgeMLK@gmail.com.
Mineralogical Society, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Cheshire County Democrats October Meeting, speaker will be Philip Barker, associate professor of political science at Keene State, who will discuss American leadership in the age of Trump, 6 p.m., Keene Public Library Auditorium, 60 Winter St., Keene. Ann Heffernon, 851-0007, akheff@gmail.com.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Children
Fall Parent & Child Playgroup, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, and take time to reflect on the joys and challenges of parenting, first class is free, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Stephanie Johnson, 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Code Club, learn to code using computers and a rotating selection of Ozobots, Cubetto, and other fun tools and toys, caregiver or older sibling participation required for children under 8, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Pajama Story Time, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey Center. Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Talks or classes
Walpole Unitarian Spiritual Discussion Series, conversation about an “On Being” program website interview, 10:30 a.m., Hastings Parish House, 14 Union St., Walpole.
Pastel Class, with Maryann Mullett, $30 per week, all levels welcome, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.