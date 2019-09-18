Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Sept. 20.
Talks and classes
Radically Rural Summit, speakers from festivals and conservation speak about the process, challenges and delights of developing programming on conserved land – and building a community that values the principals of conservation, 9 a.m., MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene.
Brown Bag Series: What is Baha’i?, with Marie Procter, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Surveying for Salamanders, a brief introduction to redbacked salamander ecology and study methods, then head into the woods to survey for salamanders, no experience necessary, 3 p.m., Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock.
Looking Back, Moving Forward: Four Decades of Queer Activism in Vermont, this event looks at the key individuals, organizations and moments in the history of queer activism in southern Vermont from the 1980s to the present day, 7:30 p.m., Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.
Children
Free Story and Snack for Kids, a story and a healthy snack from the Brattleboro Food Co-op, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting Group, join friendly knitters, crocheters, stitchers, all are welcome, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Julie Perrin, 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.
Monadnock Ukulele Group, $5 contribution to the community center is appreciated, song lists will be emailed to participants ahead of each meeting and the member must bring their own copy, no lessons given, but easy two-and-three chord songs are always included each month, call 603-785-9857 to request a song list or to be put on the monthly email list, 7 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Etc.
Taste and Tour of Hillside Village, an informative presentation and insiders’ tour along with a chef-prepared lunch, 10:30 a.m., Hillside Village Keene, 95 Wyman Road, Keene. Tracey Borden, tborden@hsvk.org.