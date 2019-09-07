Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Sept. 9.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Opiates Education Series, proper administration of Narcan and Windham County Consortium On Substance Use (COSU), part 1 of 4 in series, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting, recommendations from a professional psychologist, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough. Julia Mells, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Free Spanish Class, learn the secret to acquiring a new language with ease, 6 p.m., Express Fluency, 12 Flat St., Brattleboro. Elissa McLean, 802-275-2694, elissa@expressfluency.com.
Exercise
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers to class, $10 per class, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. fredebg@myfairpoint.net.
Meetings, clubs
Peterborough Garden Club, with speaker, Maude Odgers, public is invited to attend, 10:30 a.m., Shieling Forest, 395 Old Street Road, Peterborough. Wendy Graves, 209-5591.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Meetings, clubs
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees’ Meeting, 4:45 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Opiates Education Series, human trafficking and the relation to opiates, part 2 of 4 in series, 1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, all levels welcome, $30 per week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.