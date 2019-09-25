Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Sept. 27.
Health
The Nurse Is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, all ages, 11:30 a.m., St. Peter’s Church, 39 Church St., North Walpole. 352-2253.
Brown Bag Series: Emotional Wellness and Diabetes Prevention, with Rebecca Best, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Children
Free Story and Snack for Kids!, a story and a healthy snack from the Co-op, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
MoCo Arts Improv JAM Theatre Workshop, a form of live theater where the plot, characters, and dialogue of a game, scene or story is made up in the moment, open to kids in grades 6-12, drop-in rate is $20 per class, 6:30 p.m., MoCo Arts, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. 357-2100, info@moco.org.
Talks and classes
Learn @ Lunch: Bessie’s Story, “Bessie’s Story: Watching the Lights Go out” by Newport author Thomas Farmen tells the autobiographical story of lessons he learned through the experiences of his chocolate Labrador retriever as she slowly lost her sight over two-plus years, bring your lunch if you chose, dessert will be provided, noon, Rindge Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road. Donna, 899-3303, donna@ingallslibrary.com.
Intro to Herbal Medicine, this class will also cover the basics of tincture making, $35, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Learning from Children, salon with Mary Catherine Bateson, 7 p.m., Mariposa Museum of World Cultures, 26 Main St., Peterborough. Tina, 924-4555, info@mariposamuseum.org.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting Group, all are welcome, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Julie Perrin, 532-7301, jperrin@townofjaffrey.com.