Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Sept. 22.
Talks and classes
Slips, Trips, and Falls — Oh No!, an interactive, evidence-based presentation for adults who are at risk of falling, 2 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
Monadnock Drum Caravan Classes, Abou and Joanne teach adults how to make music on African drums, 6 p.m., Peterborough Recreation Department, 64 Union St.
Etc.
Miriam Hunt Memorial Forest Tour, leisurely walking tour of the Merriam Hunt Town Forest, meet at the entrance located 2.5 miles east of US 202 and opposite Cutter Hill Road, bring a bottle of water, rain or shine, 1:30 p.m., Route 119 opposite Cutter Hill Road, Route 119, Rindge. Albert Lefebvre, 899-2208, rindgeconcom@town.rindge.nh.us.
Pack Monadnock Raptor Release Day, special send-off of a rehabilitated migratory bird of prey, event is free, though there’s a fee to enter Miller State Park ($4 per adult and $2 for children age 6 to 11), 3 p.m., Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory, Miller State Park, Peterborough.