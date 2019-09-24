Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Sept. 26.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: United States Census 2020 Jobs, with Chuck Thompson, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Ear Training for Everyone, taught by Anna Patton for singers, instrumentalists and curious listeners, $20 per class to drop in, 5:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
I Need Some Help at Home: Home Care and Support Services, learn about the support services in our area and how they can help you and caregivers to ensure you are happy, healthy and safe at home, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-4065, jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com.
Health
The Nurse Is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, all ages, 11 a.m., Alstead Fire Station, 9 Main St., Alstead. 352-2253.
Chair Yoga, a gentle form of yoga practiced sitting in a chair or standing, using a chair for support, perfect for anyone new to yoga or for anyone who is uncomfortable getting onto the floor, 4 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
Children
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Stephanie Johnson, 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Story Time, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Monadnock Rangers: Arboreal Autumn, meet with AmeriCorps Interpretive Ranger Xandri to learn about trees, ages 6 and up, registration required, 4 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Meetings, clubs
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Etc.
“Strength of the Storm,” film screening and discussion, 7:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.