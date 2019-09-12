Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Sept. 14.
Children
Tinkergarten Trial Class, join local leader Gretchen Whitcomb for the classic story “Stone Soup” and some imaginative play outdoors, for children 18 months through 8 years, 10 a.m., Edward McDowell Dam, 75 Wilder St., Peterborough. Gretchen Whitcomb, 607-382-3193, gretchenwhitcomb@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store,4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Health
Trauma Sensitive Yoga Workshop, transforming pain into purpose with tools to connect with your body, reducing anxiety and finding inner peace by aligning inner and outer worlds through the use of yoga, somatic experiencing, body awareness, breath and meditation, 10 a.m., Aloha, 83 Court St., Keene. Aloha
of Keene, 338-0006,
Etc.
NH Youth Poet Laureate Poetry Reading, Rachel Sturges of Peterborough and Falon Smith of Littleton, as well Cate Dixson of Exeter, 11 a.m., Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough. Bill Chatfield, 924-9204 or thepostalpoet@aol.com.
Celebrating Toni: A Memorial in Her Own Words, a community celebration to honor the words, life, brilliance and influence of the great Toni Morrison, 7 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., West Brattleboro. Shanta Lee Gander, 802-275-8152, shantavns@gmail.com.