Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Sept. 6.
Talks and classes
The Venomous Shrew and the Secrets of the Deep Dark Below, part of the lunch and learn series, noon, Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
The Cultural Link Between Judaism and China, talk by Tiberiu Weisz will show two of the world’s oldest surviving cultures in a new light, not as fossils, but rather as two vibrant cultures tied by invisible bonds that have allowed them to flourish until today, 7 p.m., Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro. Rosalyn Shaoul, windhamworldaffairscouncil@gmail.com.
Children
Kids Jam, music with Sarah Gardner, for ages 0-4, 10 a.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene. 352-0157.
Etc.
Easygoing Hike on Pitcher Mountain, join Rich Taylor and Lee Baker for a moderately strenuous, 2-mile round-trip hike to the Pitcher Mountain summit and on through the mountain’s famous blueberry fields, meet at 10 a.m. at the Pitcher Mountain trail head on Route 123 North in Stoddard, back by 2 p.m.