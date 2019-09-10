Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Sept. 12.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Opiates Education Series, the fourth and final part of the Turning Point, 1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Back to the Land Redux: Vermont’s New Generation of Artist-Farmers, a group of working Vermont artist-farmers discusses the intersection and interchange between their art and their farm work, 7:30 p.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124, info@brattleboromuseum.org.
Health
The Nurse Is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, all ages, 11:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. 352-2253.
Chair Yoga, with Betty Christiansen, this exercise helps to reduce stress, and to improve balance, strength and flexibility, perfect for anyone new to yoga or for anyone who is uncomfortable getting onto the floor, 4 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Children
Tinkergarten Trial Class, join local leader Gretchen Whitcomb for the classic story “Stone Soup” and some imaginative play outdoors, 10 a.m., Edward McDowell Dam, 75 Wilder St., Peterborough. Gretchen Whitcomb, 607-382-3193, gretchenwhitcomb@gmail.com.
Story time, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.