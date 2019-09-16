Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Meetings, clubs
Friends of Brooks Memorial Library Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
2019 Annual Meeting, enjoy complimentary beverages and hearty appetizers from Kristin’s Bistro & Bakery, 5:30 p.m., The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene.
Drinking Liberally, Keene chapter of a national group holding a monthly meet-up for left-of-center political discussion, 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Restaurant, 22 Main St., Keene. Ed Tracey, 352-1707, edwardjtracey@netscape.net.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Nobody is Above the Law, with Tim Kipp, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Going Batty, Ranger Xandri Clifton, an Interpretive Ranger working with NH State Parks will discuss adaptations of bats, and will also touch on white-nose syndrome, an emerging disease that is killing bats in the United States and Canada, noon, Rindge Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. Donna, 899-3303, donna@ingallslibrary.com.
Health
The Nurse Is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, all ages, 11:30 a.m., Millstream Community Center, 19 Main St., Hinsdale.
Children
Morning Story Time, children of any age are welcome to join for an hour of stories and movement, 10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Preschool Story Time, designed for children ages 2-5 and their guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Kids’ Club, activities, snacks and stories, 3:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Etc.
Coffee, Crafts and Conversation, make crafts and enjoy fellowship, 10:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.