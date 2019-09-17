Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Sept. 19.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Advance Care Planning/Advance Directive Completion, Don Freeman, Program Coordinator of the Advance Care Planning Program will be leading this workshop, 1 p.m., The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Fishers: Separating Fact from Fiction, with Susie Spikol, $10 suggested donation, 4:30 p.m., Distant Hill Gardens and Nature Trail, 507 March Hill Road, Walpole.
Ghosts and Legends, with Jeff Belanger — one of New England’s foremost storytellers and researchers of folklore and legends, 7 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Meet-Greet-Create!: Make a Reusable Shopping Bag, open to the public, 7 p.m., Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St., Jaffrey. 532-4065, jaffreywomansclub@gmail.com.
Health
The Nurse Is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, all ages, 11 a.m., Jaffrey VFW, 22 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey. 352-2253.
Chair Yoga, with Betty Christiansen, 4 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
The Great Books Group, discussing stories and essays from two anthologies, new participants are welcome, 6:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene. Ardis, 352-2198.
Children
Fall Parent and Child Playgroup, morning playgroup for children from birth to preschool, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Stephanie Johnson, 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Story Time, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Exercise
Zumba Classes, aerobic dance program designed for older adults and beginners, 10:30 a.m., Keene Recreation Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Keene.