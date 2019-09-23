Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Children
Morning Story Time, children of any age are welcome to join for an hour of stories and movement, 10:30 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St. Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Preschool Story Time, designed for children ages 2-5 and their guardians, 10:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Town Library.
Discover Girl Scouts, free information session for girls and parents, learn about volunteer opportunities; and register to become a Girl Scout, 6 p.m., Troy Elementary School, 44 School St. 888-474-9686, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
Talks and classes
Family Woodshop, for families, students and adults, work together on a cutting board, blocks or a nested toy, $5-10 per project, 5:30 p.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 98 South Lincoln St., Keene. Bridget Love, info@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
The History of Gym Class, Dr. Rebecca Noel will explore the sometimes alarming, sometimes hilarious backstory of what we now know as gym class, 7 p.m., Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road. Renee Woliver, 352-6002, rwoliver@keene-ymca.org.