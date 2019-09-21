Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Sept. 23.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: What We Can Learn From Horses, with Gincy Bunker, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Meetings, clubs
Great Books, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Children
Moms & More, group is designed for parents-to-be in their third trimester, to parents and caregivers with children up to 24 months of age, 9:30 a.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Health
The Nurse Is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health-related questions, no appointment necessary, open to the public, all ages, 11:30 a.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Monadnock Health Fair, free event with local vendors, massage for $1 per minute, free samples, demo group fitness classes, a cycle-a-thon ($1 per class!), raffles, door prizes, health and wellness information and proceeds from the event benefit Moms on a Mission!, 4 p.m., Option 1 Fitness, 428 Winchester St., Keene. Melissa Callender, 352-5622, melissa@option1fitnesskeene.com.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Introduction to Digital Photography, with Bill Steele, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Effective Communication Strategies When Dealing with Dementia, practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia, 4 p.m., Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene.
Meetings, clubs
Climate Cafe, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Children
Fall Parent & Child Playgroup, play, share a snack, enjoy songs and stories, 9:30 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Stephanie Johnson, 357-4442, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Pajama Story Time, 6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey Center. Andrea Connolly, 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com.
Etc.
A Basic Overview of NH’s Special Education Process: A 1-Hour Tour, free workshop provides a quick overview of New Hampshire’s special education process, including an introduction to some important requirements that support parent involvement in the process and tips to help you to be a more effective participant in the process, 6:30 p.m., The River Center, 9 Vose Farm Road, Suite 115, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Leaning into the Wind, free film screening, 6:30 p.m., Keene Cinemas, 121 Key Road, Keene. Deirdre Fitzgerald, 522-7190, dee@moniff.org.
Meet the Candidates, stop by and introduce yourself to the candidates, ask them questions, and learn more, 4 p.m., Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene. outreach@monadnockfood.coop.