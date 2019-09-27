Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, Sept. 29.
Children
12th Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza, veteran domino toppler and YouTube superstar Lily Hevesh and other domino artists will arrive in Brattleboro 48 hours in advance to begin setting up the big show, free for children 8 and under, $3 for BMAC members, $5 for all others, 5:30 p.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.
Talks and classes
Printmaking, Print History and Historic Brattleboro Workshop, using historic and modern printing techniques, students will build images that explore Brattleboro’s special connection to printing history, 10 a.m., River Gallery School, 32 Main St., Brattleboro. Desmond Peeples, brattleborowords@gmail.com.