Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, June 29.
Talks and classes
Elements of Novel Workshop, with award winning novelist Eileen Charbonneau, $5 per session, 11 a.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls. 802-463-9404.
Etc.
Natural History and Plant Community Hike, moderate to strenuous hike will focus on botanical highlights and explore sights and sounds of native wildlife including the abundance of breeding birds, 8 a.m., Horatio Colony Nature Preserve, Daniels Hill Road, Keene.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other hand-crafters are welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Marlborough Alumni Reunion, for all people who attended Marlborough High School, potluck and meeting, for more information contact Sue Bemis, 876-3963, 11 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St.