Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, June 22.
Children
Vacation Bible School, snacks, games, Bible lessons, Imagination Station, music and much more for children who are 4 years old through 5th grade., 10 a.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 125 Goodell Ave., East Swanzey. Valery Curtis, 357-1229, cbcnhoffice@gmail.com.
Keene Skatepark Ramp Jam, participate or watch skateboarders and BMX riders compete for prizes, raffle for skateboard products, a pop-up skate shop and music, 2 p.m., Keene Skatepark, Gilbo Avenue, Keene. Kathy Burke, kathleenburke82@gmail.com.
Talks and classes
Elements of Novel Workshop, with award winning novelist Eileen Charbonneau, $5 per session, 11 a.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls. 802-463-9404.
Etc.
Hiking Through Grief, Sandy Morgan and Marguerite Cheney will co-facilitate these easy to moderately strenuous hike, 9 a.m., Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced knitters as well as other hand-crafters are welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
American House Summer Kickoff, ribbon cutting, live jazz band, photo booth, photographer, hors d’oeuvres, beverages, bounce house for children, 11:30 a.m., American House Senior Living Center, Keene.
Ice Cream Social Fundraiser, Walpole Creamery ice cream, toppings and music, noon, Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene. outreach@monadnockfood.coop.