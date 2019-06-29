Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, July 1.
Children
Family Story Time, for kids of all ages, songs and stories, 10:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Events and activities listed below take place Monday, July 2.
Meetings, clubs
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Talks and classes
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, all levels welcome, $30 per week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Etc.
“Chasing the Moon,” special preview of one segment of the new PBS series, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Craft Night, 7 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.