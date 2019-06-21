Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, June 23.
Talks and classes
Monadnock Drum Caravan Classes, Abou and Joanne teach adults how to make music on African djembes and dunduns, 6 p.m., Peterborough Recreation Department, 64 Union St.
Etc.
Jaffrey Historical Society Village Cemetery Walking Tour, the grave sites of 12 of Jaffrey’s notable citizens and the surviving Hearse House will be discussed, 2 p.m., Village (Baptist) Cemetery, Turnpike Road, Jaffrey. Bruce Hill, 598-0120 or bwhill1947@gmail.com.