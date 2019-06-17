Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, June 19.
Meetings, clubs
Friends of Brooks Memorial Library Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Adult Choir, 6:30 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Drinking Liberally, the Keene chapter of a national group holding a monthly meet-up for left-of-center political discussion and other current events, 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Restaurant,
22 Main St., Keene. Ed Tracey, 352-1707, edwardjtracey@netscape.net.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health-related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., Millstream Community Center, 19 Main St., Hinsdale.
Men’s Heart Health Discussion, everyone is invited to a casual, open conversation about men’s heart health for anyone who would like to share thoughts, concerns and success stories, 5 p.m., Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene. Peter Sebert, 352-6002, psebert@keene-ymca.org.