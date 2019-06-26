Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, June 28.
Talks and classes
Business leadership and pitches, coaching with Roy Wallen, 9 a.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Skirting Gender: Life and Lessons of a Crossdresser, Vera Wylde details her life of gender non-conformity and the lessons she’s learned along the way, 6 p.m., Everyone’s Books, 25 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Pat Sheehan, 802-254-8160, everyonesbooksevents@gmail.com.
Children
Crafts all Day, drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, kids can earn a Summer Reading Program raffle ticket for attending, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, a story and a healthy snack from the Co-op, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Wildlife Encounters, exotic animals and animals from the area, kick off to summer reading, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield School.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 9 a.m., ELMM, 21 Durkee St., Winchester; 11:30 a.m., Saint Peter’s Church, 39 Church St., North Walpole.
Etc.
Creative Hour, 10:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.