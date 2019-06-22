Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, June 24.
Children
Monday Movie Matinees, for kids, bring a lunch or snack, 1:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Talks and classes
Business Strategy and Growth Coaching, with Wink Faulkner, 9 a.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Meetings, clubs
Citizen Police Communication Committee, 5:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Great Books, discussion of great (and not so great) books, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Grimms’ Fairy Tales Revisited, authors’ talk with Michelle Aldredge and Corwin Levi, 7 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. Volkert Volkersz, 563-8080, info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
Etc.
Your Morning Joe Optimized, a free cup of immune-enhancing coffee or tea and a short presentation of how it benefits your health, 8 a.m., Vicuna Chocolate Factory & Cafe, 15 Main St., Peterborough. Paul Youngquist, 831-3824, wellnessworksllc@gmail.com.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, June 25.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: Introduction to Digital Photography, with Bill Steele, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Effective Communication Strategies, program will provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia. free and open to the public, reservations are appreciated by calling 355-8281, 4 p.m., HCS — Castle Center, 312 Marlboro St., Keene. mlucas@HCSservices.org.
Colorado River Exploring Expedition Presentation, Melissa Lombard, Antrim resident, and hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, will share her experiences as part of the modern day expedition, 6:30 p.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Cindy Jewett, 588-6786, tuttlelibrary@gmail.com.
“A Wild Life: Growing Through Life’s Challenges,” author Cheryl Strayed, 7:30 p.m., Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0775, info@brattleborohospice.org.
Meetings, clubs
Climate Cafe, films, presentations and community conversations regarding climate change, presented by Post Oil Solutions, 6 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Etc.
Knit Night, camaraderie, handcrafts and tea, free, open-house style gathering, 5 p.m., Windham Movement Apparel, 2 Elliot St., Brattleboro.