Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, June 20.
Talks and classes
Advance Care Planning: It’s About The Conversation, a thought-provoking conversation to help make your wishes known, 5 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
NH Humanities: That reminds me of a Story with Rebecca Rule, 6 p.m., Shedd-Porter Memorial Library, 2 Main St., Alstead. Alyson Montgomery, 835-6661, librarian@sheddporter.org.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11 a.m., Jaffrey VFW, 22 Hathorn Road.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Times, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St..
LEGO-palooza, create, build and play with the library’s Legos, 1 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.