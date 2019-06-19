Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, June 21.
Talks and classes
Advance Care Planning: It’s About The Conversation, a thought-provoking conversation to help make your wishes known, learn vocabulary, reflect on values, choose a healthcare agent, explore goals for treatment and take the first steps toward completing an advance directive, 5 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
New Hampshire’s One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality, presented by Steve Taylor, free and open to the public, light refreshments served, 7 p.m., Stoddard Town Hall, 1450 Route 123 North, Stoddard.
Children
Workshop for Teen Storytellers, under the leadership of Michelle Bos-Lun, a teacher of social studies and English at Okemo Mountain School, 9 a.m., Main Street Arts, Saxtons River.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, story and a healthy snack from the Co-op, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Tinkergarten Babies, a guided class for babies 6 months through 18 months and their caregivers geared toward empowering caregivers to enjoy and follow their baby’s lead in play time to be in the moment with your baby and learn how their play is all about developing new skills, 11 a.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. 203-843-7458.
Keene Skatepark Ramp Jam, participate or watch skateboarders and BMX riders compete for prizes in spine, box, and biggest air competitions, raffle for skatepboard products, a pop-up skate shop and music, 4 p.m., Keene Skatepark, Gilbo Avenue, Keene. Kathy Burke, kathleenburke82@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School, from June 20-22, snacks, games, Bible lessons, Imagination Station, music and much more for children who are 4 years old through 5th grade, 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 125 Goodell Ave., East Swanzey. Valery Curtis, 357-1229, cbcnhoffice@gmail.com.