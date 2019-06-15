Bulletin board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, June 17.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, 10:30 a.m., Olivia Rodham Memorial Library, 1 Nelson Common Road, Nelson.
Brattleboro: Mother Up! Monthly Meet-up, build solidarity among parents by taking action to protect the health and safety of our collective future, 5:30 p.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Brattleboro Stamp Club, 6:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Children
Workshop for Teen Storytellers, led by Michelle Bos-Lun, a teacher of social studies and English at Okemo Mountain School, 9 a.m., Main Street Arts, Saxtons River, Vt.
Talks and classes
The C-Change Primer, explore climate change, 7 p.m., The Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., United Church Parish Hall, 54 Main St., Jaffrey.
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers, $10 per class, email Deb Giaimo, fredebg@myfairpoint.net, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, June 18.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, monthly book group, 4:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. library@troylibrary.us.
Knit Night, camaraderie, handcrafts and tea, free, open-house style gathering, 5 p.m., Windham Movement Apparel, 2 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Cheshiremen Chorus Meeting, four-part acappella singing, all men are welcome, 6:30 p.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. 877-312-7467, info@cheshiremen.org.
Rindge Writers Group, a community of new and established writers who want to connect in a friendly and supportive environment, 6:30 p.m., Rindge Recreation Center, 283 Wellington Road, Rindge. Dan Bemis, 899-6847, rindgewritersgroup@gmail.com.
Talks and classes
Pastel Class with Maryann Mullett, ongoing weekly pastel class, all levels welcome, $30 per week, 1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.
Live Well Die Well, Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services welcomes Kimberly Paul, author of “Bridging the Gap: Life Lessons Learned from the Dying,” to share her message about reclaiming death as a human experience and not a medical event, reservations appreciated, 5 p.m., Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene. Marianne, 352-2253, extension 4294, mmcgauley@hcsservices.org.
Health
The Nurse is In, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health- related questions, no appointment necessary, 9:30 a.m., Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.