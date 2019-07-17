Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, July 19.
Children
Crafts all Day, drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Make a Fairy House Workshop, Bass Hall will be filled with materials and tools to create a fairy house, workshop is suitable for ages 3 and up, all materials are provided, children must be accompanied by an adult, materials fee is $5 per house, 10 a.m., Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Talks and classes
Learn @ Lunch, 50th anniversary moonlanding party, bring a lunch, library will provide dessert, noon, Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Donna, 899-3303, donna@ingallslibrary.com.
Meetings, clubs
Ukulele Group, 7 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.