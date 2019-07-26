Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, July 28.
Meetings, clubs
We Wake Up Like This: Tender, Brave Meditation Community, a space for tender, brave reflection by and for queer and trans people, guided meditation by trained people, embodiment practice, and time for reflective listening/discussion, 10:30 a.m., Soma Wellness Center, 167 Main St., 3rd Floor, Brattleboro.
Brattleboro Time Trade Monthly Potluck, a time for members and interested community members to get together and talk with like-minded people, 5 p.m., The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., First Floor, Brattleboro. potluck@brattleborotimetrade.org.
Talks and classes
Monadnock summer Lyceum, Rick Van Wickler, “The American Correctional System — Or Is It?” 11 a.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Mary Kaplan, 924-3217.