Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, July 3.
Children
Summer Parent and Child Playgroup, for children from birth to six years old to play in nature and share a snack while adults take time to reflect on experiences of parenting, free of charge, no registration required, 10 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Courtney Deal, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Meetings, clubs
Library Board of Trustees Meeting, public is welcome and encouraged to join, 4:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. 242-7743, library@troylibrary.us.
Dublin Area Republican Committee (DAGOP), 6 p.m., Dublin Library, Main Street. Leo V. Plante, 563-7177, planteleo@hotmail.com.
Jaffrey/Rindge Lions Club Monthly Meeting, monthly meeting of the J/R Charter Centennial Lions Club, 7 p.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. pc4747@comcast.net.
Etc.
Move and Connect, meet new people, and experience a familiar or new form of movement, class is free but donations for instructors welcome, 5:30 p.m., Windham Movement Apparel, 2 Elliot St., Brattleboro.