Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, July 26.
Meetings, clubs
Adult Book Club, “Dune,” by Frank Hebert, 11 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Children
Crafts all Day, all are welcome to drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Health
Foot Care Clinic, a nurse will be on hand to offer basic foot care, appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 352-2253, 9 a.m., ELMM Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester. 352-2253.
The Nurse Is In Clinic, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., St. Peter’s Church, 39 Church St., North Walpole. 352-2253.
Etc.
Stargazing in Shieling Forest, 7 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.