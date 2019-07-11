Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, July 13.
Children
Children’s Story Hour, classical fairy tales from the Grimm brothers and lesser known writers, freshly baked blueberry muffins, juice, milk and coffee will be served, 10 a.m., Schoolhouse Library, 762 Deering Center Road, Deering. 464-3143, samuelspatty@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Tri-State Gay Men’s Monthly Social, a casual social event for gay men hosted by the Tri-State Gay Men, people from any location are welcome, some snacks provided; cash bar, 6 p.m., The Flamingo Diner, 209 Canal St., Brattleboro.
Talks and classes
The Night Sky, a presentation and lunar observation program, 6:30 p.m., Rockingham Recreation Center, Bellows Falls.
Etc.
Community Coffee Hour, join Richmond neighbors for coffee, goodies and conversation, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us.
Poetry Open Mic, poets take turns reading for their works or a favorite book, 1 p.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls.
Sy Montgomery and Gnu Expert Dick Estes, sign and discuss “The Magnificent Migration,” 11 a.m., Toadstool Bookshop Peterborough, 12 Depot Square, Peterborough. 924-3543, books@ptoad.com.