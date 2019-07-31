Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, Aug. 2.
Talks and classes
Author Mary Tolaro-Noyes, discussing her newest book, “Sicily, A Hearts Journey,” 6 p.m., Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls, VT.
Children
Crafts all Day, all are welcome to drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Etc.
Easygoing Hike at Crotched Mountain, join Lee Baker and Rich Taylor for a moderately strenuous, 3-mile round-trip hike, bring water, lunch, and bug spray and meet at 10 a.m. at Oak Park in Greenfield, located across from Greenfield State Park at the junction of Route 136 and Forest Road, back by 2 p.m.
Community Appreciation Cookout, free hot dogs, chips and drinks, 11:30 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 84 Marlboro St., Keene.