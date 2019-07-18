Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, July 20.
Children
Swanzey Old Home Days, free games for children, crafters, food, magic show and more, 9 a.m., Swanzey Center.
10th Annual Fairy House Day, children of all ages can explore the Center’s buildings and grounds to discover fairy houses, fairy doors and magical structures, make fairy crafts, learn one’s fairy name, refreshments available, suitable for children ages 2 and up, all children must be accompanied by an adult, admission: $3; free for members and children under 12, 10 a.m., Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough.
Free Family Day, watch art being made in real-time, make your own artwork, contribute to a community art project, take a guided history tour of the museum/train station, enjoy snacks and live music on the lawn, 11 a.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124, info@brattleboromuseum.org.
Meetings, clubs
Monadnock Tri-State Dance Club, live music with Champagne Jam, beverages and refreshments served, $8 for members, $10 for non-members, 7 p.m., ELMM Community Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester. Thomas Tourigny, 978-249-6917, ttourigny
@ymail.com.
Talks and classes
Floral Design Workshop, using all locally grown flowers, 10 a.m., Mayfair Farm, 31
Clymers Drive, Harrisville.
Etc.
SheJumps Sunrise Hike at Pack Monadnock, all women and girls (transgender and cisgender) as well as non-binary people who identify with the women’s community are invited for a sunrise hike, 4 a.m., Pack Monadnock,
13 Miller Park Road, Peterborough. Jaimee Rondeau,
617-301-1395, jrondeau@shejumps.org.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley,
Harrisville. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library
@richmondnh.us.
Andrew Wichland Book Signing, 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815, books@ktoad.com.
Farm to Ballet, at Retreat Farm, full-length performance that reinterprets classical ballet pieces to tell the story of a Vermont farm from Spring to Fall, bring a picnic or purchase some farm fresh food to enjoy during the performance, 4:30 p.m., Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro.