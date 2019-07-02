Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. The event below takes place Thursday, July 4.
Etc.
46th Annual Independence Day Celebration, parade downtown, family activities and fireworks at Living Memorial Park, parade begins at 10 a.m., acitivities and fireworks from 2-9 p.m., Main Street and Living Memorial Park, Brattleboro. brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com.