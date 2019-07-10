Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, July 12.
Children
Crafts all Day, all are welcome to drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Etc.
Volunteer and Donor Appreciation Reception, 5 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Peterborough Lights for Liberty, a newly formed local advocacy coalition, will hold a rally in coordination with a nationwide effort to protest the inhumane conditions faced by migrants, especially children, held at government-funded, privately run detention centers in the United States, 5:30 p.m., Peterborough Townhouse, 1 Grove St. Christine Sheldon, 203-0593, christinehalvorson@yahoo.com.
Meet author Elayne Clift, 6 p.m., Everyone’s Books, 25 Elliot St., Brattleboro. Pat Sheehan, 802-254-8160, everyonesbooksevents@gmail.com.