Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Wednesday, July 17.
Children
Summer Parent and Child Playgroup, for children from birth to 6 years old, 10 a.m., Monadnock Waldorf School, 424 Old Walpole Road, Keene. Courtney Deal, parentchild@monadnockwaldorfschool.org.
Yo-Yo Show, watch Hunter throw the yo, 6 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. library@troylibrary.us.
Meetings, clubs
Friends of Brooks Memorial Library Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Business After Hours: Greater Keene Chamber, meet fellow business leaders, and learn about other chamber members by visiting their place, refreshments, 5:30 p.m., Antioch University New England, 40 Avon St., Keene. nbishop@keenechamber.com.
6th Anniversary Meeting of the Monadnock area chapter of 100+Women Who Care, 6 p.m., Hilltop Golf Club, 49 High St., Peterborough. Eunice Jadlocki, 908-369-6554, wwcmonadnockpr@gmail.com.
Waste No More, book discussion group in partnership with Rich Earth Institute, 6:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Drinking Liberally, Keene chapter of a national group holding a monthly meet-up for left-of-center political discussion and other current events, 7:30 p.m., Fireworks Restaurant, 22 Main St., Keene. Ed Tracey, 352-1707, edwardjtracey@netscape.net.
Etc.
Windham Regional Woodlands Association’s Annual Lumbermill Tour, meet at the main office, 74 Glen Orne Drive, ages 12 and over welcome, wear closed-toe shoes or boots, no dogs, 5 p.m., Allard Lumber Company, Old Ferry Road, Brattleboro..
DL Moody Days, 7/15: Concert, 4D1G, 7/16 and 7/17: Rick Newton, The Cross Carrier Revival in New England, 7/18, Mike Gantt, Revival, 7/19, Nick Moorhead, The Last Great Revival, 7/20: Tom Savistano D.L. Moody Revival, 7 p.m., Moody Auditorium, 206 Main St., Northfield, Mass. Nick Moorhead, 910-918-6258, saintnicknorthpole@yahoo.com.