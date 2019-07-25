Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, July 27.
Talks and classes
Workshop: Color Splash, participants will experiment with different methods of “resist” dyeing using a simplified batik technique, ages 8 and up, 11 a.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0124, info@brattleboromuseum.org.
Dublin Community Forum at Emmanuel Church, visitors will be treated to a brief history of the church, an introduction to the 1870 Marklove organ, and an overview of how the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire currently serves the community, free event is open to the public, 4:30 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 924 Dublin Road, Dublin. Volkert Volkersz, 563-8080, info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
Etc.
Knitting/Fiber Circle, open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m., Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville.
Knitting Circle, new and experienced hand crafters of all types welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Wendy O’Brien, 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us. Sasha DuVerlie, 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com.
Author Richard Moore, Moore will be signing “Athens Twice Seen,” 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815.
Community Drum Circle, a friendly drum circle open to all who love to drum and to those who want to check it out, 5:30 p.m., The Serenity Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene. abnthebig3@gmail.com.