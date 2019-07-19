Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, July 21.
Talks and classes
James Waller, Monadnock Summer Lyceum, “A Troubled Sleep: Risk & Resilience in Contemporary Northern Ireland,” learn what the state of Northern Ireland is today, live Irish music at 10:30 a.m., reception to follow, 11 a.m., Peterborough UU Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Mary Kaplan, 924-3217, marycvk@gmail.com.
Monadnock Drum Caravan Classes, Abou and Joanne teach adults how to make music on African djembes and dunduns, 6 p.m., Peterborough Recreation Department, 64 Union St., Peterborough.
Etc.
Author George Lakey, book signing of “How We Win,” 3 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop Keene, 12 Emerald, Keene. 352-8815, books@ktoad.com.