Events and activities listed below take place Monday, July 15.
Children
Family Story Time, songs and stories, 10:30 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Circus Smirkus, juggling, wire-walking, trapeze and more, 1 and 6 p.m., Cheshire Fairgrounds, Swanzey. 357-4442, keenesmirkus@gmail.com.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, 10:30 a.m., Olivia Rodham Memorial Library, Nelson.
Conversations about Race Book Group, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough, mhubbard@peterboroughnh.gov.
Brattleboro Stamp Club, 6:30 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Talks and classes
Everything You Need to Know About Parenting: Recommendations from a Professional Psychologist, this lecture will talk about how to raise a truly healthy and happy baby, 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, Peterborough. Julia, 567-6269, bestbabykit@gmail.com.
Health
The Nurse is In Clinic, check blood pressure and ask health-related questions, no appointment necessary, 11:30 a.m., United Church Parish Hall, 54 Main St., Jaffrey.
Etc.
Moon Landing Webcast Watch Party, 4 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
DL Moody Days, 7/15: Concert, 4D1G, 7/16 and 7/17: Rick Newton, The Cross Carrier Revival in New England, 7/18: Mike Gantt, Revival, 7/19: Nick Moorhead, The Last Great Revival, 7/20: Tom Savistano D.L. Moody Revival, 7 p.m., Moody Auditorium, 206 Main St., Northfield, Mass., saintnicknorthpole@yahoo.com.
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, July 16.
Children
Circus Smirkus, juggling, tightrope-walking, trapeze and more, 1 p.m., Cheshire Fairgrounds, Swanzey. keenesmirkus@gmail.com.
Code Club at the DubHub, 2nd through 6th grades, 3:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Talks and classes
The Friendly Tavern, the history of public lodging in the region from the mid-1700s to the mid-1900s, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 532 Route 63, Chesterfield. Donna, 256-8530, donna@roscoe.cc.
Health
The Nurse Is In Clinic, check blood pressure and ask health-related questions, no appointment necessary, 9:30 a.m., Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene. 352-2253.
Etc.
Film Screening and Discussion: “Inventing Tomorrow,” teenage innovators create solutions to confront the world’s environmental threats — found right in their own backyards — while navigating the doubts and insecurities that mark adolescence, 6:30 p.m., Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene. Michael Bush, 352-0157, mbush@ci.keene.nh.us.
Meetings, clubs
Book Group, vibrant monthly book group, 4:30 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. library@troylibrary.us.
Rindge Writers Group, gain skills by sharing work, receiving feedback and critiquing the work of others, 6:30 p.m., Rindge Recreation Center, 283 Wellington Road, Rindge. Dan, 899-6847, rindgewritersgroup @gmail.com.