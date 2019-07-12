Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Sunday, July 14.
Talks and classes
Monadnock Summer Lyceum: Abdi Nor Iftin, “Call Me American: My Long Journey from Somalia to Maine,” music by Fireside Winds, reception and book signing to follow, 11 a.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., Peterborough. Mary Kaplan, 924-3217 or marycvk@gmail.com.
The Connecticut: New England’s Great River, a presentation from Adair Mulligan who will explore the history of the Connecticut River and its natural beauty through the seasons and among the communities that have sprung up along its banks, 2 p.m., Murray Hall Museum, 118 Route 123, Marlow. Maria Baril, 446-2292, maria@barils.com.
Frogs by Flashlight, discover what sounds are frogs, what sounds are not, and why frogs sing anyway, 8-9 p.m. at Merrill’s Pond, Jaquith Road, Hancock, 0.2 miles east of the junction of Old Dublin and Jaquith Roads. For more information contact Susie Spikol, 525-3394.
Etc.
Tour of Tetreault Park, with the Rindge Conservation Commission, 1:30 p.m., on Rand Road off Route 202 south, Rindge. Albert Lefebvre, 831-1394, yohoal@hotmail.com.