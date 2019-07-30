Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, Aug. 1.
Talks and classes
Brown Bag Series: What We Can Learn From Horses, with Gincy Bunker, noon, The River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
Survival Series Workshop, learn knot tying, 6:30 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
“Who Needs Hospice?” Dr. Steve Hathcock, a palliative medicine specialist and educator, describes the comfort and compassion of timely hospice care, 7 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson. Susan Peery, 847-9550, susan.peery@gmail.com.
Madam Sherri Revisited, talk with Lynne Borofsky, a local authority on Madame Sherri, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 532 Route 63, Chesterfield. Donna Roscoe, 256-8530, donna@roscoe.cc.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St, Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Ch￼ildren
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Times, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Toddler Story Time, early literacy activities to engage infants, toddlers and their caregivers, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Kristin Readel, 876-4479, frostfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Storytelling Event, with storyteller Marv Klassen-Landis, free books, 1 p.m., Gay-Kimball Library, 10 South Main St., Troy. library@troylibrary.us.