Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, July 18.
Talks and classes
Bobcats Talk, Doug Whitfield, a Wildlife Steward with NH Fish & Game will discuss bobcats in New Hampshire, 6:30 p.m., James A. Tuttle Library, 45 Main St., Antrim. Cindy Jewett, 588-6786, tuttlelibrary@gmail.com.
Debating Our Rights Series, focus will be on the Second and Third Amendments, 7 p.m., Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Tick Talk, Steve Roberge, UNH-Extension forester, explains how to identify, manage and protect yourself and your pets from the several species of ticks that lurk outside, 7 p.m., Nelson Town Hall, 7 Nelson Common Road, Nelson. Susan Peery, 847-9550 or 847-3214, susan.peery@gmail.com.
Author Talk and Book Signing: Water Connections, New Hampshire author James Rousmaniere discusses his book Water Connections, which explores what fresh water means to us and what we mean to water, 7:30 p.m., Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Families, Forests and Farms, families will enjoy going on group field trips, walks, hikes and gardening, bring drinks and snacks, 9:30 a.m., The River Center, Peterborough. 924-6800, info@rivercenter.us.
Toddler Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Frost Free Library, 28 Jaffrey Road, Marlborough. Kristin Readel, 876-4479, frostfreelibrary@gmail.com.
Galaxy Crafts and Far-Out Snacks, a whole afternoon of crafting just for teens, ages 10-plus, 3:45 p.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover your family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Health
The Nurse Is In Clinic, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and answer health related questions, no appointment necessary, 11 a.m., Jaffrey VFW, 22 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey. 352-2253.