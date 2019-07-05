Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. The event below takes place Sunday, July 7.
Talks and classes
Floral Still Life Workshop, class will focus primarily on painting fresh flowers with combinations of still life objects, like cups and plates and bottles to create a nice design for the painting, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St. 532-6527, info@jaffreyciviccenter.com.