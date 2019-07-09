Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Thursday, July 11.
Meetings, clubs
Genealogy Group, join genealogy enthusiast Wayne Blanchard on a quest to discover family roots, bring a laptop if you have one, 10:30 a.m., Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
HeartBeet Lifestyle Group, coaching, cooking tips and more on plant-based nutrition, noon, The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Shirma, 802-251-7400, shirma@mamasezz.com.
Health
Nurse is In Clinic, a nurse will be available to check blood pressure and to answer health questions, 11:30 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. 352-2253.
Children
Primitive Playgroup, 9:30 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. tpratt@stonewallfarm.org.
Story Time, music and stories open to families, 10:30 a.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Old-Time Children’s Games in the Garden, families will learn to play 19th century games including rolling hoops, game of graces, croquet, jump rope and more, 2 p.m., Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene.
Talks and classes
Introduction to Extinction Rebellion, a presentation and community discussion for anyone curious about Extinction Rebellion, the international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to achieve radical change in order to minimize the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse, 6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro.
Be Prepared in Case of Emergency, preparing for a medical emergency, equipping loved ones to handle financial affairs in an emergency and preventing financial emergencies in retirement, hosted by Walpole Public Library, each attendee will receive a free workbook, 7 p.m., Walpole Town Hal, 34 Elm St. Justine Fafara, 756-9806, jfafara@walpoletownlibrary.org.
”Water Connections: What Fresh Water Mean to Us and What We Mean to Fresh Water,” Jim Rousmaniere will discuss what he has learned while researching for his book, 7 p.m., Hancock Town Library, 25 Main St., Hancock.
Diver finds Old Navy Bomb in Lake Spofford, recently, while searching for the remains of the Steamship Allegretto, Annette Spaulding made the unexpected discovery of a bomb, she will show, for the first time, a video and photos of this amazing discovery, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 532 Route 63, Chesterfield. Donna Roscoe, 256-8530, donna@roscoe.cc.