Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Friday, July 5.
Children
Crafts all Day, all are welcome to drop-in any time to make an out-of-this-world space-themed craft, 10 a.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. Mary Beth McQuaid, 899-3303, marybeth@ingallslibrary.com.
Free Story and Snack for Kids, 10:30 a.m., KidsPLAYce, 20 Elliot St., Brattleboro.